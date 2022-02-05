FutureFuel Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $329.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.73. FutureFuel has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $17.86.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 2.86%.
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.
See Also: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.