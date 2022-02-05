FutureFuel Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $329.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.73. FutureFuel has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FutureFuel by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FutureFuel by 145.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FutureFuel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 99,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FutureFuel by 76.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 149,726 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

