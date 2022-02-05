FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Issued By Cormark

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SSR Mining stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $20.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,472,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 456,725 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

