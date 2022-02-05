FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.61 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HDI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$75.50 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.07.

HDI opened at C$46.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$27.03 and a 1-year high of C$49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is presently 6.66%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

