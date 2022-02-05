FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.
Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.61 million.
HDI opened at C$46.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$27.03 and a 1-year high of C$49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is presently 6.66%.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Featured Article: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.