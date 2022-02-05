FY2022 EPS Estimates for CB Financial Services, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBFV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

CBFV opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $134.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.72. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

