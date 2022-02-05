FY2022 EPS Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for H&R Block in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will earn $2.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $23.96 on Friday. H&R Block has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in H&R Block by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after buying an additional 136,075 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 35,949 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.