FY2022 EPS Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

SMMF opened at $27.39 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $356.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,265,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 88,907 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 53,780 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.