FY2022 EPS Estimates for Telstra Co. Limited Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Telstra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telstra’s FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Shares of Telstra stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. Telstra has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

