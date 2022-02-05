FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Cut by Analyst

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.09.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.90 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,509,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,634,000 after acquiring an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 461,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 45,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.