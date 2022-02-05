FY2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Boosted by Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.47.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.85.

TSE:RY opened at C$146.87 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$105.10 and a twelve month high of C$149.60. The company has a market cap of C$209.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$137.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$132.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.66 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total value of C$700,799.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$773,355.47. Insiders have sold 9,803 shares of company stock worth $1,334,423 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

