Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Several other research firms have also commented on GANX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

GANX opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,482.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

