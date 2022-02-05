Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

