Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 836,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 65,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,257 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

