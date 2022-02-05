Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,857,000 after buying an additional 235,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after purchasing an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $68.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

