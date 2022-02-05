Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.80% of Graham worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the second quarter worth about $2,167,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 166,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Graham by 21.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 11.1% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GHM opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $127.12 million, a PE ratio of -56.90, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

