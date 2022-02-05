Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,970 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.19% of MoneyGram International worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $9.00 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $825.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CEO W. Alexander Holmes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Bruce Turner purchased 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGI. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

