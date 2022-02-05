Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.23% of TravelCenters of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

NASDAQ TA opened at $43.24 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $630.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.01.

TA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.