Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 784 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

