GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

GAMCO Investors has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. GAMCO Investors has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.57.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 96.99%. The business had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAMCO Investors will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1,869.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

