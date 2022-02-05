Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.39.

GMDA opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.62. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 137,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 82,896 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

