GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €44.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €44.00 ($49.44) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.00 ($47.19).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €41.58 ($46.72) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €45.08 and its 200 day moving average is €41.71. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €28.51 ($32.03) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($54.55).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.