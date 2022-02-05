Genesis Vision Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $61,098.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00043199 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00111987 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

