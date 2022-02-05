Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 30,275 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of PacWest Bancorp worth $72,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACW. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after buying an additional 879,754 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 323,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 317,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $48.76 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.