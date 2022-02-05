Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,990,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220,446 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.70% of Glatfelter worth $98,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 68,608.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 14.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 132.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $764.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.40. Glatfelter Co. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.65 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

