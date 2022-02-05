Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.05% of Global Payments worth $24,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 28.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.86.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.