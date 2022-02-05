Global Social Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,155.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $42,155.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00042797 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00110393 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

