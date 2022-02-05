Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Stock Position Reduced by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,387 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,818,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54.

