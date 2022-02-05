GM Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

