Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 579,034 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSV shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.23.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

The company has a market cap of $139.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 204.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166,187 shares during the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.