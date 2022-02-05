Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $22,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $135.10 and a 12 month high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

