GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,125,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,404. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. GoPro has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $51,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,860. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPRO. Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

