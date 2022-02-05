Grainger (LON:GRI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.83) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.97) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.97) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.04) to GBX 390 ($5.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.97) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grainger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.81).

LON:GRI opened at GBX 295 ($3.97) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 305.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 308.67. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.57). The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon bought 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £296.64 ($398.82).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

