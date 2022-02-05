Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0277 on Top Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $248.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00294565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012302 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001959 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

