Gries Financial LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,185 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $206.45 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average is $214.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.