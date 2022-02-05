Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Get Griffon alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.87. Griffon has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky acquired 5,900 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.