Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.37. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.