Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39.

