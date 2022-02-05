Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,402 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

