Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,667,151,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,190,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,909,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,810,000 after acquiring an additional 935,860 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,382,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 565.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 771,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,501,000 after acquiring an additional 655,484 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $62.58 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

