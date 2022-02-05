Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 396 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.19.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $313.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.82. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.55 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314 in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

