Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 82 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 791,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 485,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,672 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $224.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

