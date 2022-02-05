Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $117.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.52 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.