GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 20,663 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 772.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its position in Graco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Graco by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

