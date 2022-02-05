GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 352.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,699 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,929,000 after purchasing an additional 130,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 146,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 302,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kelly Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kelly Services by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 157,416 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $669.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

