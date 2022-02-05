GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,331 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 464,418 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 704,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 366,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 150,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 108,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 133.3% during the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $6.88 on Friday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $218.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

