GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.45 Million in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

