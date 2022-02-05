GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 3.37.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.