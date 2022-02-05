GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 30,602 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,602 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter worth about $2,749,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Matthews International by 219.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 159,311 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Matthews International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Matthews International by 19.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

MATW opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.44 and a beta of 1.11. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

