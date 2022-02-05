GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SANM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after acquiring an additional 310,760 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,246,000 after purchasing an additional 173,041 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,716,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

SANM opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $33.64 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

