GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.70 Million Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Children's Place alerts:

PLCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $66.15 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.14.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.