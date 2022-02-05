Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Stake Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Guess? worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth $90,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Guess? during the third quarter worth $178,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

GES stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

